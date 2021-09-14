Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88,313 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cigna were worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 27.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

NYSE:CI opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.