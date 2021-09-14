Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEC. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,652. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $77.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -219.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

