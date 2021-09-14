Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.