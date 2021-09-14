Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $24,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 823,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 110,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

