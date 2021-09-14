Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.5% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.35. 135,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.15. The company has a market capitalization of $435.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.