Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 29,033 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,033 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

