Citigroup Inc. Acquires 98,901 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $56,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Duke Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

