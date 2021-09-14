Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372,162 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $185,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after purchasing an additional 468,558 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. 599,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,100,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.