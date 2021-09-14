Citigroup Inc. Purchases 212,484 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,484 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Corteva worth $71,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

