Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $345,361,000 after purchasing an additional 104,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

