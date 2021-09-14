CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $277.50

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 277.50 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 65014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCX. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 450.24. The company has a market cap of £810.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 102 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

