Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $89.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

