CoinFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,172.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. CoinFi has a market cap of $701,338.74 and approximately $5,172.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00145161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.80 or 0.00817948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

