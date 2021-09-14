Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $102,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
