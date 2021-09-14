Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

