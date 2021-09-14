Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

