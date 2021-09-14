Commerce Bank Buys 4,720 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 398.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after buying an additional 213,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,118,000 after buying an additional 2,311,820 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

