Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 178.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SAP by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after buying an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.