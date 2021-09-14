Commerce Bank Has $295,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

WRB stock opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

