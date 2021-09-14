Commerce Bank Purchases 2,638 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

