Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 378,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Invesco stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

