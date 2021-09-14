Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) versus Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus target price of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.73%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.72 $6.47 billion $2.68 27.79 Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.25 $10.71 million $1.94 12.88

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Private Bancorp of America on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

