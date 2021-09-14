Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €149.75 ($176.18).

ML stock opened at €136.55 ($160.65) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €138.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €130.82.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

