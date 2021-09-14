Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

BVN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 653,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,941. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after buying an additional 2,302,559 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $12,637,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at $6,832,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

