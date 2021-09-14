Comparing Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers National Banc and Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bank of Commerce 0 1 0 0 2.00

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.60%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Bank of Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Farmers National Banc pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Commerce pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 34.12% 15.36% 1.71% Bank of Commerce 28.31% 10.40% 1.02%

Volatility & Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $149.48 million 2.86 $41.88 million $1.57 9.62 Bank of Commerce $64.13 million 3.51 $14.16 million $0.89 14.96

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Bank of Commerce on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services. It serves businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and consumers in northern California. The company was founded on January 21, 1982 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

