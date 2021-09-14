Comparing The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI)

The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Amacore Group and The Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Western Union $4.84 billion 1.82 $744.30 million $1.87 11.60

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of The Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Amacore Group and The Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Western Union 3 2 2 0 1.86

The Western Union has a consensus target price of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.95%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Amacore Group and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A The Western Union 16.10% 424.46% 8.80%

Summary

The Western Union beats The Amacore Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of healthcare-related products. It provides membership benefit programs, insurance programs and other benefit solutions to individuals, families and employer groups nationwide. The company was founded on May 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

