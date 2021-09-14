Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,505 Consensus PT from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

Several research firms have weighed in on CPG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

LON:CPG traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,436 ($18.76). 3,531,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,491.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,661.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.90. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

