Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,287 Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.57 million, a P/E ratio of 160.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 322.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,902 shares of company stock worth $96,856. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

