Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,199 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

