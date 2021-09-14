Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.