Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

CYBR opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.