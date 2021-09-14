Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $625.70 million, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

