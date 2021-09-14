Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.32% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on QRHC shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of QRHC opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.