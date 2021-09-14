ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.39. 295,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,681,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

