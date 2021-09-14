ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

