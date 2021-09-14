ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

