Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.39 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

STZ stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.59. 826,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,314. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

