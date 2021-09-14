Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.81.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

