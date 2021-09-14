Contrasting Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) & Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vinci has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vinci and Carrefour’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $49.38 billion 1.27 $1.42 billion N/A N/A Carrefour $82.41 billion 0.18 $732.21 million $0.29 12.28

Vinci has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrefour.

Dividends

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carrefour pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vinci and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80 Carrefour 1 1 5 0 2.57

Vinci currently has a consensus target price of $26.62, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Vinci’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vinci is more favorable than Carrefour.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vinci beats Carrefour on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions. The Contracting segment includes electrical works and engineering, information and communication technology, heating ventilation and air conditioning engineering, insulation, building and maintenance of roads and motorways, production of road-building materials, urban infrastructure, environmental work and demolition, and recycling. The company was founded by Alexandre Giros and Louis Loucheur in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

