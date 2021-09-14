Convex Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.91 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $244.08 million and $17.91 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.42 or 0.00024262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00175180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.23 or 0.99988369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.89 or 0.07139479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00863543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

