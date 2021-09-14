Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.72. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $128,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

