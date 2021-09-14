Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.72. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 100 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $923.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $128,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)
Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.