Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

