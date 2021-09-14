Cortex (CTXC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $38.43 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00145803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.18 or 0.00821654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 183,352,220 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

