Corvus Gold’s (KOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Corvus Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.03. 929,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,359. Corvus Gold has a one year low of C$2.17 and a one year high of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$511.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.28.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

