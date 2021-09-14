Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coty were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

