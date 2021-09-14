Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coty were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after buying an additional 3,948,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after buying an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.
In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
