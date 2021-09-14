Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,427,000 after acquiring an additional 207,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

