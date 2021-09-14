Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

COUP opened at $244.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,039 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

