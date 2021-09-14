Cowen Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $314.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $255.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $267.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

