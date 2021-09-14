Creative Planning Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -184.88 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. dropped their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.