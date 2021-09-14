Creative Planning Invests $209,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,471,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 194,407 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

