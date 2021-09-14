Creative Planning Invests $228,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -611.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

